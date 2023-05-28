Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Avation (LSE:AVAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Avation (LSE:AVAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.87% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avation is 272.00. The forecasts range from a low of 202.00 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 115.87% from its latest reported closing price of 126.00.

The projected annual revenue for Avation is 93MM, a decrease of 7.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAP is 0.00%, an increase of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

