Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 16.92% over the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 13.07% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMINX - SIMT Tax-Managed International Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 45K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 56.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYM by 10.31% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atalaya Mining. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYM is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.37% to 4,868K shares.

