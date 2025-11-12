Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Antofagasta (ANFGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of Antofagasta (OTCPK:ANFGF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.72% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Antofagasta is $33.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.47 to a high of $47.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.72% from its latest reported closing price of $27.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Antofagasta is 6,174MM, a decrease of 17.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antofagasta. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANFGF is 0.34%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.12% to 87,309K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 6,740K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANFGF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,320K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,493K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANFGF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,948K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANFGF by 4.79% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,356K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANFGF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,628K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANFGF by 0.07% over the last quarter.

