Canaccord Genuity Reiterates ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.02% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACI Worldwide is 33.66. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.02% from its latest reported closing price of 22.74.

The projected annual revenue for ACI Worldwide is 1,465MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACI Worldwide. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIW is 0.23%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 129,194K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIW is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 9,506K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,975K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 70.06% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,549K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing an increase of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 30.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,266K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,398K shares, representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 22.21% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,467K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 12.04% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,400K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,548K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 11.86% over the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Key filings for this company:

