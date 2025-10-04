Stocks
Canaccord Genuity Reiterates ACG Metals (ACGAF) Buy Recommendation

October 04, 2025 — 06:34 am EDT

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Canaccord Genuity reiterated coverage of ACG Metals (OTCPK:ACGAF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACG Metals is $12.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.80 to a high of $15.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of $16.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APDPX - Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Advisor Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

