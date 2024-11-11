Canaccord Genuity price target raised to C$13 from C$11 at Raymond James

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Canaccord Genuity (CCORF) to C$13 from C$11 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
