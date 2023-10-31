Canaccord Genuity Maintains ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.65% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies is 21.58. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 66.65% from its latest reported closing price of 12.95.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies is 1,382MM, an increase of 12.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.33%, a decrease of 18.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 410,161K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 36,662K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 35,152K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,665K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,984K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,452K shares, representing an increase of 36.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 993.94% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 22,120K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,204K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 6.52% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 10,792K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,166K shares, representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 23.46% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information



ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

