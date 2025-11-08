Canaccord Genuity Maintains YETI Holdings (YETI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.27% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for YETI Holdings is $38.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.27% from its latest reported closing price of $36.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for YETI Holdings is 2,147MM, an increase of 17.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.21%, an increase of 11.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 105,398K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,881K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares , representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 83.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,697K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,682K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 2,662K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,615K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,691K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 64.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.