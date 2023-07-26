Canaccord Genuity Maintains Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.95% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 12.97. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 112.95% from its latest reported closing price of 6.09.

The projected annual revenue for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 74MM, a decrease of 1.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-Mabs Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 7.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMAB is 0.03%, a decrease of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 20,187K shares. The put/call ratio of YMAB is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,992K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 833K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 0.28% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 791K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 40.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 67.84% over the last quarter.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

