Canaccord Genuity Maintains Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.29% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 8.89. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.29% from its latest reported closing price of 6.77.

The projected annual revenue for Y-Mabs Therapeutics is 74MM, a decrease of 1.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Y-Mabs Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YMAB is 0.03%, a decrease of 58.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.65% to 21,368K shares. The put/call ratio of YMAB is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,194K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,992K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 27.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 66.69% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing an increase of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 68.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,159K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing an increase of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 64.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,129K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 97.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YMAB by 1,411.19% over the last quarter.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

