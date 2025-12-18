Canaccord Genuity Maintains Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.80% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Worthington Enterprises is $69.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.80% from its latest reported closing price of $54.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Worthington Enterprises is 1,392MM, an increase of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worthington Enterprises. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOR is 0.13%, an increase of 21.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 33,012K shares. The put/call ratio of WOR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,848K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,734K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 47.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 25.03% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,009K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 18.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 963K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 16.11% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 784K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOR by 74.24% over the last quarter.

