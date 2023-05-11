Canaccord Genuity Maintains Whole Earth Brands Inc - (FREE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Whole Earth Brands Inc - (NASDAQ:FREE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 7.17. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 155.22% from its latest reported closing price of 2.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Whole Earth Brands Inc - is 579MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whole Earth Brands Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREE is 0.04%, an increase of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.16% to 30,251K shares. The put/call ratio of FREE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,987K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 87.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 700.20% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,476K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings holds 1,571K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 115,682.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 44.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 77.06% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,326K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Whole Earth Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.

See all Whole Earth Brands Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.