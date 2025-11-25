Canaccord Genuity Maintains Waldencast (WALD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Waldencast (NasdaqCM:WALD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.96% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waldencast is $3.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.96% from its latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Waldencast is 446MM, an increase of 62.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waldencast. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WALD is 0.17%, an increase of 36.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.73% to 20,332K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zeno Equity Partners LLP holds 12,253K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,336K shares , representing a decrease of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. holds 2,426K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 8.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 839K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 82.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 602K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 59.87% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 250K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WALD by 82.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.