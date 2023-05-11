Canaccord Genuity Maintains Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is 13.94. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 40.95% from its latest reported closing price of 9.89.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is 15MM, a decrease of 92.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.21%, an increase of 61.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 23,327K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iii holds 5,429K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,754K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,396K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 965K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 797K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

