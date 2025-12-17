Canaccord Genuity Maintains TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:TLSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TriSalus Life Sciences is $11.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 58.91% from its latest reported closing price of $7.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TriSalus Life Sciences is 49MM, an increase of 22.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriSalus Life Sciences. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 16.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLSI is 0.02%, an increase of 27.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.10% to 10,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,040K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 22.86% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,250K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,047K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLSI by 21.55% over the last quarter.

Wealthcare Advisory Partners holds 644K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 558K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

