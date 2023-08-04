Canaccord Genuity Maintains Traeger (COOK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.71% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Traeger is 4.00. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.85.

The projected annual revenue for Traeger is 665MM, an increase of 19.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.03%, a decrease of 65.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 80,560K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 19.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trilantic Capital Management holds 17,987K shares representing 14.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,605K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,195K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,195K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Traeger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, a versatile and easy to use outdoor cooking system. Traeger pellet grills use all-natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. Traeger pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility; owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system.

