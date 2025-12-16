CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank is $89.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.64 to a high of $99.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $92.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toronto-Dominion Bank is 52,353MM, a decrease of 17.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TD is 0.43%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 899,465K shares. The put/call ratio of TD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 143,471K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,644K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 69,780K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,615K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 19.09% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 39,831K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,872K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 37,612K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 4.36% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 36,179K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,077K shares , representing a decrease of 16.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 52.84% over the last quarter.

