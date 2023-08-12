Canaccord Genuity Maintains Thorne Healthtech (THRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thorne Healthtech is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of 6.92.

The projected annual revenue for Thorne Healthtech is 304MM, an increase of 18.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thorne Healthtech. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRN is 0.02%, a decrease of 36.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 6,159K shares. The put/call ratio of THRN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Emerald Advisers holds 1,050K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 125,128.12% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 824K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 8.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 540K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSPGX - Emerald Growth Fund holds 460K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNASX - SmallCap Growth Fund I R-1 holds 269K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Thorne Healthtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams.

