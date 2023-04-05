Canaccord Genuity Maintains Thorne Healthtech (THRN) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Thorne Healthtech with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.34% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thorne Healthtech is $7.04. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.34% from its latest reported closing price of $4.91.

The projected annual revenue for Thorne Healthtech is $304MM, an increase of 33.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Variable Annuity holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRN by 38.32% over the last quarter.

AUERX - Auer Growth Fund holds 95K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thorne Healthtech. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRN is 0.03%, an increase of 73.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.52% to 6,464K shares. The put/call ratio of THRN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Thorne Healthtech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thorne is a health and technology company, and one of two vertically integrated brands under Thorne HealthTech, a leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. By combining testing with nutritional supplement interventions and diet, exercise and lifestyle recommendations, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is also a proud partner of several U.S. Olympic Teams.

