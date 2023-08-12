Canaccord Genuity Maintains Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 392.31% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 392.31% from its latest reported closing price of 4.42.
The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.75.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.15%, an increase of 363.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.60% to 44,976K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Column Group holds 9,400K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Casdin Capital holds 6,079K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Ra Capital Management holds 6,067K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,387K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 29.44% over the last quarter.
PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,430K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 33.90% over the last quarter.
