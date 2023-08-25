Canaccord Genuity Maintains Tenable Holdings (TENB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is 53.68. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.47% from its latest reported closing price of 42.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 835MM, an increase of 12.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 116,673K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RGM Capital holds 4,040K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 2.97% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,576K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 7.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,490K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 16.46% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,158K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares, representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,994K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.