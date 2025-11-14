Canaccord Genuity Maintains Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.17% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Surf Air Mobility is $8.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.79 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 207.17% from its latest reported closing price of $2.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Surf Air Mobility is 214MM, an increase of 99.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surf Air Mobility. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 56.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRFM is 0.00%, an increase of 139.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 162.68% to 7,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 952K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 21,274.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 720K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 488K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 97.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 3,548.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 447K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 71.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 33.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 397K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRFM by 23.65% over the last quarter.

