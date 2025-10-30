Canaccord Genuity Maintains Stride (LRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Stride (NYSE:LRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stride is $171.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.20 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 145.29% from its latest reported closing price of $70.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stride is 2,194MM, a decrease of 11.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.30%, an increase of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 60,450K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,557K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,782K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 90.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,396K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,379K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares , representing a decrease of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,329K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 4.74% over the last quarter.

