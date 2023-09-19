Canaccord Genuity Maintains Stitch Fix Inc - (SFIX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Stitch Fix Inc - (NASDAQ:SFIX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.38% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix Inc - is 4.62. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 51.38% from its latest reported closing price of 3.05.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix Inc - is 1,681MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix Inc -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.14%, a decrease of 56.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.68% to 83,413K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Working Capital Advisors holds 11,980K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 6,133K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 33.83% over the last quarter.

potrero capital research holds 4,539K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 3,739K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 68.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 117.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,447K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stitch Fix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms.

