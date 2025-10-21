Canaccord Genuity Maintains Standard Lithium (SLI) Speculative Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Standard Lithium (NYSEAM:SLI) with a Speculative Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.54% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standard Lithium is $3.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.89 to a high of $4.51. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.54% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Lithium is 87MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Lithium. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLI is 0.11%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 27,268K shares. The put/call ratio of SLI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch holds 13,480K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,204K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing a decrease of 29.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLI by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,185K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,782K shares , representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLI by 90.77% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,608K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,520K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLI by 58.61% over the last quarter.

