Canaccord Genuity Maintains Sprout Social (SPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Sprout Social (NasdaqCM:SPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.60% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sprout Social is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 134.60% from its latest reported closing price of $10.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout Social is 529MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout Social. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.10%, an increase of 20.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 59,987K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,771K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 17.35% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,303K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares , representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 35.12% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,166K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares , representing a decrease of 43.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 45.90% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,025K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,645K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392K shares , representing a decrease of 45.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 77.91% over the last quarter.

