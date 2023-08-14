Canaccord Genuity Maintains Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.17% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 88.30. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.17% from its latest reported closing price of 77.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Spectrum Brands Holdings is 3,195MM, an increase of 9.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spectrum Brands Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPB is 0.31%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 49,651K shares. The put/call ratio of SPB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,169K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,876K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 90.84% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,690K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 18.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 1,513K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 30.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPB by 77.33% over the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature's Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.