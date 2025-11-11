Canaccord Genuity Maintains Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt (SNN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SNN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.11% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt is $38.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.95 to a high of $55.66. The average price target represents an increase of 16.11% from its latest reported closing price of $33.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt is 5,733MM, a decrease of 3.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Nephew plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNN is 0.20%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 36,967K shares. The put/call ratio of SNN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing an increase of 76.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 5.22% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 9.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,189K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 71.85% over the last quarter.

Scharf Investments holds 2,084K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 1,604K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNN by 25.15% over the last quarter.

