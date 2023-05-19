Canaccord Genuity Maintains Rezolute (RZLT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 485.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 485.65% from its latest reported closing price of 2.09.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 25,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 6,610K shares representing 17.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,311K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 3,123K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 3,088K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 24.44% over the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.