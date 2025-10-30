Canaccord Genuity Maintains Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Reynolds Consumer Products (NasdaqGS:REYN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reynolds Consumer Products is $27.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from its latest reported closing price of $25.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reynolds Consumer Products is 4,058MM, an increase of 9.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reynolds Consumer Products. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REYN is 0.11%, an increase of 1.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 69,489K shares. The put/call ratio of REYN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,830K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,503K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares , representing an increase of 92.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 893.38% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,758K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,387K shares , representing a decrease of 176.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 67.83% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,897K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing a decrease of 34.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 26.45% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,522K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REYN by 7.20% over the last quarter.

