Canaccord Genuity Maintains Repligen (RGEN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Repligen (NasdaqGS:RGEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.36% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $181.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.36% from its latest reported closing price of $148.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is 1,087MM, an increase of 53.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGEN is 0.25%, an increase of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 73,035K shares. The put/call ratio of RGEN is 3.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,604K shares representing 11.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,566K shares , representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,913K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing an increase of 41.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 44.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,713K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 11.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,702K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,401K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 9.84% over the last quarter.

