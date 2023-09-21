Canaccord Genuity Maintains Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.24% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regulus Therapeutics is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 328.24% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

The projected annual revenue for Regulus Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regulus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLS is 0.04%, an increase of 119.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 5,314K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,205K shares representing 11.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 0.73% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,946K shares representing 9.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLS by 157.89% over the last quarter.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 627K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSIFX - Victory RS Science and Technology Fund holds 177K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Regulus Therapeutics Background Information



Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs. Regulus has leveraged its oligonucleotide drug discovery and development expertise to develop a pipeline complemented by a rich intellectual property estate in the microRNA field. Regulus maintains its corporate headquarters in La Jolla, CA.

