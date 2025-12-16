CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Ramsay Health Care (OTCPK:RMSYF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.99% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ramsay Health Care is $30.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.23 to a high of $37.84. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.99% from its latest reported closing price of $33.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramsay Health Care is 15,794MM, a decrease of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramsay Health Care. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 27.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMSYF is 0.02%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.76% to 10,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,641K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMSYF by 14.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,651K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMSYF by 5.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,290K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMSYF by 13.19% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 638K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMSYF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

BBAX - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF holds 498K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMSYF by 8.66% over the last quarter.

