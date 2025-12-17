Canaccord Genuity Maintains Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Quipt Home Medical (NasdaqCM:QIPT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quipt Home Medical is $3.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.66 to a high of $5.04. The average price target represents an increase of 6.26% from its latest reported closing price of $3.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quipt Home Medical is 277MM, an increase of 12.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quipt Home Medical. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 30.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QIPT is 0.10%, an increase of 47.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 24,255K shares. The put/call ratio of QIPT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 4,200K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 3,959K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 25.22% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,721K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,929K shares , representing a decrease of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 15.12% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 1,650K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 1,072K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing a decrease of 54.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QIPT by 52.15% over the last quarter.

