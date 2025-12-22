Canaccord Genuity Maintains Quantum-Si (QSI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Quantum-Si (NasdaqGM:QSI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.46% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quantum-Si is $2.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 128.46% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quantum-Si is 63MM, an increase of 1,867.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum-Si. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSI is 0.02%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 81,767K shares. The put/call ratio of QSI is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 7,833K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 19.71% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,624K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,961K shares , representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 5,217K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 5,217K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares , representing a decrease of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 35.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,126K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing an increase of 41.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSI by 147.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.