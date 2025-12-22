Canaccord Genuity Maintains Quanterix (QTRX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Quanterix (NasdaqGM:QTRX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.61% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quanterix is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 0.61% from its latest reported closing price of $6.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanterix is 132MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 9.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTRX is 0.06%, an increase of 11.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 42,119K shares. The put/call ratio of QTRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 4,260K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares , representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,244K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,237K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 86.01% over the last quarter.

FSAKX - Strategic Advisers U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 1,824K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,393K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares , representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 15.27% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,315K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,128K shares , representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 7.23% over the last quarter.

