Canaccord Genuity Maintains Qualys (QLYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.07% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualys is 126.96. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.07% from its latest reported closing price of 146.05.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is 578MM, an increase of 10.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QLYS is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 40,398K shares. The put/call ratio of QLYS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,960K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 52.49% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,334K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 5.35% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,268K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 12.32% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,112K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management holds 1,083K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Qualys Background Information



Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

