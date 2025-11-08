Canaccord Genuity Maintains Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.47% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare is $82.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from its latest reported closing price of $59.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prestige Consumer Healthcare is 1,173MM, an increase of 5.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prestige Consumer Healthcare. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBH is 0.24%, an increase of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 70,036K shares. The put/call ratio of PBH is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,943K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,202K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,519K shares , representing a decrease of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,967K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,749K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 0.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,596K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 15.89% over the last quarter.

