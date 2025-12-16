CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains PolyNovo (CALZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of PolyNovo (OTCPK:CALZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.57% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PolyNovo is $1.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.90 to a high of $1.87. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.57% from its latest reported closing price of $1.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PolyNovo is 95MM, a decrease of 26.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in PolyNovo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALZF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 32,712K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,700K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,543K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,465K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,252K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 0.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,157K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 1.08% over the last quarter.

PCSCX - POLAR CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 2,218K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 27.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALZF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,084K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

