Canaccord Genuity Maintains Planet Fitness (PLNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.95% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Planet Fitness is $130.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.95% from its latest reported closing price of $102.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Planet Fitness is 1,298MM, an increase of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 895 funds or institutions reporting positions in Planet Fitness. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLNT is 0.29%, an increase of 0.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 114,622K shares. The put/call ratio of PLNT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,087K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,878K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 5.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,133K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing an increase of 32.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 32.29% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 4,665K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 3,462K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares , representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 4.45% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,043K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLNT by 15.64% over the last quarter.

