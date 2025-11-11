Canaccord Genuity Maintains Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Pagaya Technologies (NasdaqCM:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.65% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies is $41.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 48.65% from its latest reported closing price of $27.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies is 1,049MM, a decrease of 15.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 22.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.15%, an increase of 78.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.89% to 40,578K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,574K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares , representing a decrease of 57.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,739K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 154.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,447K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares , representing an increase of 57.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 158.02% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,381K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 78.22% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,269K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 80.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 846.25% over the last quarter.

