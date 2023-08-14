Canaccord Genuity Maintains Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (PGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - (NASDAQ:PGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 2.31. The forecasts range from a low of 1.11 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Pagaya Technologies Ltd - is 703MM, a decrease of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGY is 0.58%, a decrease of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.83% to 219,892K shares. The put/call ratio of PGY is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viola Ventures V.C. Management 4 holds 98,109K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 42,716K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 32,771K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,631K shares, representing a decrease of 33.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 5.29% over the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 15,712K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGY by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 7,571K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

