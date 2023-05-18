Canaccord Genuity Maintains Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 397.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oramed Pharmaceuticals is 18.05. The forecasts range from a low of 2.83 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 397.36% from its latest reported closing price of 3.63.

The projected annual revenue for Oramed Pharmaceuticals is 3MM, an increase of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oramed Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 14.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORMP is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 4,403K shares. The put/call ratio of ORMP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 1,356K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 506K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 445K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 43.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 70.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 174K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 132.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 99.12% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 166K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 195.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORMP by 93.66% over the last quarter.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Oramed Pharmaceuticals is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to revolutionize the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsulefor the treatment of diabetes. The Company has completed multiple Phase II clinical trials under an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule, ORMD-0901.

