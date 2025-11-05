Canaccord Genuity Maintains Niagen Bioscience (NAGE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Niagen Bioscience (NasdaqCM:NAGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.80% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Niagen Bioscience is $16.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.31 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 137.80% from its latest reported closing price of $6.88 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Niagen Bioscience. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 17.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAGE is 0.09%, an increase of 43.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.31% to 34,494K shares. The put/call ratio of NAGE is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,123K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,602K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 19.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 107.53% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 1,581K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,295K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 8.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,282K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAGE by 101.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.