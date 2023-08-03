Canaccord Genuity Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 126.21. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.20% from its latest reported closing price of 104.14.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 1,807MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1099 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 101,344K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,990K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 20.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,980K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,613K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 12.69% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,528K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 16.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,156K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

