CANACCORD GENUITY Maintains Nanosonics (NNCSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, CANACCORD GENUITY maintained coverage of Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.48% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nanosonics is $3.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.79. The average price target represents an increase of 62.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nanosonics is 176MM, a decrease of 11.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nanosonics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNCSF is 0.01%, an increase of 37.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 13,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,584K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,320K shares , representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNCSF by 15.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,251K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares , representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNCSF by 8.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,637K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNCSF by 19.29% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 838K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNCSF by 16.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 827K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNCSF by 21.64% over the last quarter.

