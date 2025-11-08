Canaccord Genuity Maintains Mind Medicine (MNMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Mind Medicine (NasdaqGS:MNMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.16% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mind Medicine is $25.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 117.16% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mind Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.10%, an increase of 1.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 46,730K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 3,587K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,421K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares , representing an increase of 24.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 36.32% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 3,093K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,500K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

