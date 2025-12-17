Canaccord Genuity Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NasdaqGS:MMSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.39% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $105.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.39% from its latest reported closing price of $87.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is 1,290MM, a decrease of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.29%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 81,069K shares. The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,520K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,185K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,843K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 1,610K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 7.49% over the last quarter.

