Stocks
MMSI

Canaccord Genuity Maintains Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Buy Recommendation

November 14, 2025 — 07:05 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of Merit Medical Systems (NasdaqGS:MMSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.15% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merit Medical Systems is $106.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.15% from its latest reported closing price of $85.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Merit Medical Systems is 1,290MM, a decrease of 12.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merit Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMSI is 0.29%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 81,247K shares. MMSI / Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MMSI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,520K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,602K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,185K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 4.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,843K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 1,610K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMSI by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Merit Medical Systems, Inc.-> See our take on Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMSI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.