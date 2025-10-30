Canaccord Genuity Maintains MediaAlpha (MAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Canaccord Genuity maintained coverage of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha is $15.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.20% from its latest reported closing price of $12.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha is 811MM, a decrease of 27.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.07%, an increase of 72.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 52,387K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 17,857K shares representing 31.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,499K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748K shares , representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,007K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 63.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 1,425K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares , representing a decrease of 86.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 60.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.